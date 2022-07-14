Man awarded compensation over Greater Manchester Police raid
An innocent man with bone cancer who was "frog-marched" out of his home in his underwear by armed police has been awarded damages by the force.
The man, then 19, sued Greater Manchester Police (GMP) for injury, distress and breach of human rights.
He took action after officers raided a house next door but then targeted his home, his solicitors have said.
GMP said it had agreed a settlement with him but believed the force's actions were "lawful and appropriate".
The man was in remission after chemotherapy treatment and was recovering from surgery to his leg when the incident happened on 29 September 2019.
His mother, his 18-year-old sister, who has learning disabilities, and two of his friends were in the family home at the time whey they saw armed police descending on next door.
"The next thing they were in my garden, had broken down my fence and were pointing their guns though my window, shouting they were armed police and we needed to come out immediately," his mother said.
"As soon as I opened the door they marched me and my daughter outside."
She said officers then "frog-marched" her son out into the street "just in his underwear".
Hudgell Solicitors said when his family pleaded their innocence and stressed the need for the man to get dressed and put on a special boot to protect his leg, officers ignored them.
'Petrifying' incident
"Nobody showed us a warrant," the 49-year-old mother said.
"We've never had an apology and they've just made us these financial offers so they can close it off and move on.
"My daughter found it petrifying and my son has been suffering with anxiety ever since."
Thousands of pounds in damages have been agreed out of court for the mother and son.
GMP has also offered compensation to the woman's daughter, but her claim was ongoing, the solicitors said.
A GMP spokesman said: "While we believe our actions during the search for a potentially armed suspect were lawful and appropriate, we have agreed a settlement with the claimants given that the sensitive nature of some of the information involved in this operation would not be suitable for disclosure in open court."