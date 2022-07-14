Two police officers in court over indecent image of child
Two Greater Manchester Police officers will go on trial accused of making and sending an indecent image of a child.
PC Cameron Barker, 27, of Droylsden, denied making an indecent photograph of a child on 23 March 2019 at Leeds Magistrates' Court.
PC James Williams, 39, of Tyldesley, Wigan, pleaded not guilty to distributing an indecent photograph of a child.
Mr Williams is accused of sending the image to Mr Barker.
Both defendants were granted bail ahead of a trial arranged for 22 November at the same court.
The force said the two officers had been suspended pending the outcome the court case and any subsequent misconduct hearing.
