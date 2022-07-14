Prudential Assurance Building: Oldham Council wants to transform site
A derelict grade-II listed building could be transformed into a business hub after a council took legal action in a bid to buy the landmark property.
Oldham Council has issued a compulsory purchase order to acquire the Prudential Assurance Building in the town centre from its private owner.
Council leader Amanda Chadderton said the order would allow them to give the building "a brilliant new future".
A decision will be made in the coming months by the government.
The 1889-built office block was designed by Alfred Waterhouse, who also designed the Natural History Museum in London and Manchester Town Hall.
But it has since fallen into a state of disrepair and was subsequently named by the Victorian Society as one of the most endangered buildings in the UK.
Ms Chadderton said the landmark building had been left to rot and largely unused for the past 12 years.
"Despite efforts to engage with the owner, it continues to fall further into disrepair, posing a danger to the public and becoming a target for anti-social behaviour," she said.
The council has taken legal action to acquire the building in Union Street and to bring the site back into use.
It has secured Future High Street Funding to support the proposals, which will include "high-quality, flexible, low-cost space for small businesses in a beautiful building".