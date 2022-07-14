Ashley Walsh: Two men found guilty of Manchester woodland murder
- Published
Two men have been found guilty of murdering a man who was found dead in woodland 10 days after he went missing.
Ashley Walsh, 34, from Failsworth in Oldham, was last seen in Kintore Walk in Blackley, Manchester, on 7 January.
Officers found his body in a wooded area of Sandhills Park in Collyhurst.
Aaron Evitt, 34, and Gerrard McGlacken, 45, both of Collyhurst, have been convicted of his murder at Manchester Crown Court and will be sentenced on Friday.
In a statement following his death, Mr Walsh's family said their "lives will never be the same" after he was "tragically taken from us".
They added: "He was a loving son, brother and father that was loved by so many and will be deeply missed.
"Rest in peace Ashley, you will be forever in our hearts."