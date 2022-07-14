Manchester bus crash: Husband pays tribute to wife who died
- Published
A woman who died after being hit by a double-decker bus "won people over instantly with her fabulous smile", her husband has said.
Joyce Bacon, 60, was waiting at a bus stop with her husband Ian in Manchester city centre when the vehicle careered into pedestrians on Sunday evening.
Two other people were injured in the incident near Piccadilly Gardens.
Mr Bacon described his wife as a loving mother, sister and wife who "loved to take care of people".
"She was very generous by nature just like her mother. We will all miss her so much, especially me," he said.
The couple, from Droylsden, were returning home after going to watch the Top Gun Maverick film when the crash happened.
Another woman, in her 50s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries while a man in his 60s was treated for minor injuries.
Greater Manchester Police said an investigation was continuing and urged witnesses to come forward.
The bus driver remained at the scene, the force added.
A spokeswoman for Stagecoach Manchester previously said: "Our first thoughts are for those affected by the incident and their families.
"Safety is our absolute priority and we are supporting the investigation into the circumstances involved in any way that we can."