Mossley murder inquiry: Second charge over man's death
- Published
A woman has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder following the death of a 38-year-old man.
Thomas Campbell's body was discovered by officers on 3 July at his home in Riverside in the Mossley area of Tameside in Greater Manchester.
Coleen Campbell, 38, of Bamford Street, Clayton, is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court later, police said.
Greater Manchester Police said Stephen Cleworth, 37, of Heywood, has appeared in court on the same charge.
He is due to appear at Manchester Crown Court on 15 August.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.