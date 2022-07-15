Mossley murder inquiry: Second charge over man's death

Police tape
Thomas Campbell was pronounced dead at the scene on 3 July

A woman has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder following the death of a 38-year-old man.

Thomas Campbell's body was discovered by officers on 3 July at his home in Riverside in the Mossley area of Tameside in Greater Manchester.

Coleen Campbell, 38, of Bamford Street, Clayton, is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court later, police said.

Greater Manchester Police said Stephen Cleworth, 37, of Heywood, has appeared in court on the same charge.

He is due to appear at Manchester Crown Court on 15 August.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics