Boy used object and fence to break arm of girl, 9, in Wigan
A nine-year-old girl was pinned to a fence and had her arm broken in two places by a boy using "an unknown object", police have said.
Greater Manchester Police said the girl was attacked on the football pitches near Caunce Road in Scholes, Wigan, at about 18:00 BST on Tuesday.
The force said her attacker, who is believed to be between 11 and 13, then fled towards Rose Bridge High School.
It said anyone with information about the attack should contact police.
A spokesman said the boy was described as being about 4ft (1.2m) tall and of chubby build, with dark-coloured hair which was short at the back and sides and had "a longer flick" at the front.
He said the boy spoke with "an accent that was not local to the Wigan area" and was wearing a dark-coloured tracksuit.
He added that the boy fled the scene with another youth, who was wearing blue shorts.