Speeding driver who killed couple in Manchester police chase jailed
- Published
A speeding driver who struck and killed a married couple while being chased by police has been jailed.
Abdisalan Ali reached speeds of 90mph (144km/h) on the M60 in Manchester when he was followed by a patrol car.
But he refused to stop and hit Geraldine and Stephen Birtles as they crossed a junction in Didsbury on 20 February, Manchester Crown Court heard.
The 24-year-old was jailed for eight years after admitting two counts of causing death by dangerous driving.
Mrs Birtles, 71, died at the scene while her husband, 64, died in hospital two weeks later on 4 March.
Ali, of Whalley Range, fled the scene at the junction of Kingsway and Wilmslow Road but was later identified after his DNA was found on a drinks can left in the uninsured BMW he had borrowed.
The car was found abandoned on a nearby road, Thursday's sentencing hearing was told.
Sgt Philip Shaw, of Greater Manchester Police, described Ali's actions as "callous".
"He had a choice on that morning; to comply with the request to stop by the police or, drive off in an attempt to avoid capture, and the detection of potential wrongdoing," he said.
"His poor decision-making led to the loss of two lives. If you choose to flee, this case is a stark reminder of the consequences."
Ali also admitted driving without a licence and insurance.