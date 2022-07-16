Boy, three, dies after farm tractor crash in Bury
- Published
A three-year-old boy has died after a tractor crash on a farm, police have said.
Greater Manchester Police said his family flagged down an ambulance while in a vehicle carrying the injured child in Bury on Saturday afternoon.
However paramedics said he died before he could reach hospital.
The force said the tractor driver was helping with inquiries and that it was conducting an investigation with the Health and Safety Executive.
Ch Insp Ian Partington said: "This is a heart-breaking incident that has seen a young boy tragically lose his life and my thoughts go out to his family and loved ones who will be utterly devastated by today's events.
"Despite his family flagging down an ambulance while driving him towards hospital as quickly as they could, the boy sadly could not be saved after the best efforts of paramedics."
Police said it happened on farmland off Bentley Hall Road in Tottington.
A spokesperson said: "Specialist officers are supporting the family of the boy, and we ask that their privacy is respected at this devastating time."