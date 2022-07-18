Man killed his cancer-stricken wife of 40 years in suicide pact
A man killed his cancer-stricken wife of 40 years by slitting her throat and then tried to kill himself in a failed suicide pact, a court was told.
Dyanne Mansfield, 71, was found slumped in a garden chair at their home in Hale, Greater Manchester in March 2021.
Her husband Graham Mansfield told police he killed her and tried to take his own life but it had "all gone wrong", Manchester Crown Court heard.
The 73-year-old denies murder and manslaughter.
Prosecutor David Temkin QC said: "He explained what he had done was in pursuance of a pact made with his wife, who had been suffering from cancer."
Mrs Mansfield had bled heavily from a 6in (16cm) "gaping incised wound" and her windpipe had been severed.
Three knives and a lump hammer were found near her body when police arrived at the home on 24 March.
Mr Mansfield informed the officers that he had killed his wife at about 21:00 the previous day.
The jury was told the defendant does not dispute he intended to kill his wife but claims his reason for doing so provides him with a defence.
The court heard Mr Mansfield had written a note which read: "We have decided to take our own lives".
It also contained instructions on where to find the house keys and how to contact his sister.
Another note addressed to his family was also found.
It read: "We are sorry to burden you with this but there is no other way. When Dyanne was diagnosed with cancer, we made a pact.
"I couldn't bear to live without Dyanne and as the months progressed and as things got worse, it only reinforced our decision that the time has arrived.
"We hope you all understand. Don't get too upset. We have had a wonderful and happy life together."
The court heard the couple made their pact after Mrs Mansfield was diagnosed with cancer in September 2020.
The day after Mr Mansfield was arrested he insisted he no longer wanted to kill himself, the jury was told.
Mr Temkin said: "He said he felt sad his wife was no longer alive but also said he was relieved she had got her wish."
The trial continues.