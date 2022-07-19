Middlewich fire: Major blaze at chemicals factory put out
- Published
More than 50 firefighters have tackled a chemical blaze overnight in Cheshire.
The fire broke out just after 20:30 BST on Monday at a chemicals factory in Brooks Lane in Middlewich.
Twelve fire engines were at the scene at the height of the fire, which involved palletised barrels of industrial waste.
Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had put the blaze out, but added crews were still monitoring the site and a cordon was still in place.
It advised residents to keep their doors and windows closed as a precaution.
The blaze caused the closure of several roads in Middlewich town centre but the cordon has now been limited to the Road Beta area and there is currently no through route in Brooks Lane.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk