Salford Quays: Teacher pays tribute after boy dies while swimming
- Published
A 16-year-old boy who died after going for a swim with friends was "a cheeky chappy" who "kept staff on their toes", his school has said.
Kalen Waugh came into difficulty while swimming in Salford Quays at 18:15 BST on Saturday, police said.
There were no suspicious circumstances, Greater Manchester Police added.
In a tribute, Almut Bever-Warren, his head teacher at New Park Academy in Eccles, said "he was a clever lad who would have done fantastically well".
She added: "His friends all tried to help, but they had to be rescued because of the currents.
"He was with us from Year 7 and his mum had been so proud that he had sat his GCSE exams and had been offered a place at Salford College from September."
She said the Year 11 pupil's "lively personality certainly kept staff on their toes".
"Popular with his peers and all my staff, it is a great loss to us all."
Following his death, Det Insp Joanne Johnston said it was "a sad reminder of the dangers of entering open water, whatever the weather".
As temperatures increase, police have urged members of the public to resist the temptation to cool off in reservoirs, rivers, canals or ponds.
Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service have also been warning about the risks of open water following 41 fatal incidents locally since 2017.