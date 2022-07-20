Greater Manchester Police detective faces four rape charges
- Published
A police detective has been charged with four counts of rape and several other sexual offences.
Det Con Stephen Hardy, 45, of Greater Manchester Police (GMP), is accused of a total of 20 offences.
The officer, who was based in Stockport, was investigated after police received reports of allegations in June 2020.
He will appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on 10 August.
Det Con Hardy is accused of the following offences:
- Four counts of rape
- Two counts of possession of extreme pornography
- Two counts of making/taking an indecent image of a child
- Two counts of causing/inciting a girl aged over 13 to engage in sexual activity
- One count of causing a girl aged over 13 to engage in sexual activity
- One count of causing a child to watch an image of a sexual act
- Five counts of sexual assault
- Three counts of assault by penetration
A GMP spokeswoman said Det Con Hardy had been suspended from duty pending the conclusion of criminal proceedings.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.