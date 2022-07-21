Graham Mansfield: Hale man cleared of terminally ill wife's murder
A man who cut his terminally ill wife's throat in a suicide pact has been cleared of her murder.
Graham Mansfield, 73, said he slit his wife Dyanne's throat at their home in Hale, Greater Manchester, in March 2021 in an "act of love".
He told Manchester Crown Court he had agreed to end her life before taking his own, but it had "all gone wrong".
Mansfield who denied murder and manslaughter was convicted of the latter by a jury on Thursday.
Mr Justice Goose said sentencing of the "unusual case" would take place at 15:00 BST.
Mansfield said he killed his 71-year-old wife, who had cancer, in an "act of love" months after she asked him to take her life "when things get bad for me".
The retired airport baggage handler told the court they were the "saddest words he had ever heard", but agreed to his wife's request as long as he could kill himself too.
A jury of 10 men and two women took 90 minutes to find Mansfield not guilty of murder and guilty of manslaughter.
Mansfield was found lying in a pool of blood at their home in Canterbury Road on the morning of 24 March last year, while the body of Mrs Mansfield was slumped in a chair at the bottom of their garden.
Emergency services attended the semi-detached property after Mansfield dialled 999 and told the operator he killed his wife of 40 years the previous evening before trying to kill himself.
