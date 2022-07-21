Stretford murder arrest over death of elderly man
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man aged in his 80s.
The victim was confirmed dead after officers were called to a home in Edgbaston Drive, Stretford, on Wednesday morning.
Greater Manchester Police said the force had been alerted to a report of concern for the elderly man's welfare.
A 51-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody for questioning, the force added.
