Abandoned dogs faced lingering death in heatwave, RSPCA says
Two "terrified" dogs were "callously left in a secluded spot" on the hottest day of the year, the RSPCA has said.
The charity said the pair faced "a lingering death" before being found at midday near Macclesfield on Tuesday, as the UK dealt with record temperatures.
A couple in a car spotted the terriers and drove them to a vet for treatment.
RSPCA inspector Caren Goodman-James said the older dog had a fractured leg, which might need amputating, and had been left blind in one eye.
She said both dogs were "in a sad state" and were "matted and underweight", so were receiving "a lot of attention".
"These dogs are in very poor condition and were callously left in a secluded spot on the hottest day of the year," she said.
She added that it was "lucky" the pair were found by the "kind-hearted" couple.
The charity has begun an investigation into who owned the dogs and has urged anyone with information to get in touch.