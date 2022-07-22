Kennie Carter death: Family left shattered by boy's unsolved murder
- Published
The mother of a boy who was stabbed to death has spoken about the anguish of watching him "dying on the floor" on the six-month anniversary of his death.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said 16-year-old Kennie Carter died after he was cornered by a group of teenagers in Stretford on 22 January.
The force said 10 boys, aged 13 to 18, remain under investigation, but no charges had been brought.
Appealing for witnesses, Joan Dixon urged people to "do the right thing".
GMP said Kennie was chased by a group of teenagers and attacked on Thirlmere Avenue as he was walking home alone at about 19:00 GMT on 22 January.
'Clear your conscience'
Speaking to BBC North West Tonight two days before what would have been her son's 17th birthday, Ms Dixon said she, his father Glen and all of his siblings had "stood and watched him dying on the floor".
She said the experience had left her family "shattered" and she felt like she was "constantly walking around with my heart in my throat".
She said she wanted "the parents of the children who were around at the time to ask them what their intentions were that night".
"Please, speak to your children," she said.
"It is not about grassing; it is about doing the right thing and giving us some sort of closure."
Det Ch Insp Alicia Smith said GMP "would not stop pursuing every available line of inquiry".
"Kennie died from a single stab wound which suggests that only one of those present was responsible for the fatal blow," she said.
"We are focusing on bringing that person to justice, and are remaining open-minded to the role of others present.
"Too many young people have been affected from this truly traumatic event and they cannot move on or seek the help they need until the truth is out."
She said there were "loads of people out there that know something", adding: "Come forward. Clear your conscience and do the right thing."