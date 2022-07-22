Worsley pedestrian dies in hit-and-run after falling into road
- Published
A man died in a hit-and-run collision when he suffered a suspected medical episode at a bus stop and fell into the road.
The victim, 32, was fatally injured in Worsley, Greater Manchester, just before 22:30 BST on Wednesday.
The driver of the vehicle involved failed to stop and continued northbound on Worsley Road North towards Bolton, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.
A police investigation has begun and the force has appealed for witnesses.
"Our thoughts are very much with the man's family who are understandably devastated by the tragic event," PC Karl Horner, of the serious collision investigation unit, said.
"We have launched an investigation into the circumstances of this incident and are appealing to anyone with information or dashcam and CCTV footage of the incident to contact officers in the Serious Collision Investigation Unit."