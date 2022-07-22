Manchester Metrolink trial allows pet dogs on board trams
Pet dogs are set to be allowed on board trams in Manchester for the first time as part of a three-month trial.
The pooches will be allowed on Metrolink services for free when a trial starts next month, Transport for Greater Manchester (TFGM) said.
Owners will need to follow rules on safety and cleanliness.
The move follows a manifesto pledge by Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham to make public transport "as accessible as possible".
"We want the Bee Network to work for everybody," he said.
"Running a pilot scheme allowing non-assistance dogs on Metrolink was one of the pledges I made when I was re-elected as mayor."
Each passenger will be allowed to take up to two dogs on board, but they will be liable for their pet's behaviour, keeping them off the seats and cleaning up any mess they make, TFGM said.
"While passengers with dogs will be very welcome on Metrolink, please respect other passengers and our staff by keeping your dog under control," Danny Vaughan, Head of Metrolink, said.
Mr Burnham urged everyone who uses the network during the trial, which runs from 1 August to 31 October, to take part in a survey to help in decisions on whether the move will become permanent.