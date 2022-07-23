Mossley murder inquiry: Third person charged over man's death
A third person has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder following the death of a 38-year-old man.
Thomas Campbell's body was discovered by officers on 3 July at his home in Riverside in the Mossley area of Tameside in Greater Manchester.
Reece Steven, 29, of Poplar Street, Middleton, is due to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on Monday, police said.
Another man and a woman have also been charged with the same offence.
Coleen Campbell, 38, of Bamford Street, Clayton, and Stephen Cleworth, 37, of Heywood, have both appeared in court.
