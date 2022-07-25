Oldham fire: Human remains found after four reported missing
Human remains have been found after four Vietnamese nationals were reported missing following a huge fire at a mill.
The remains were found on Saturday at Bismark House Mill in Bower Street, Oldham, which was the scene of a blaze in May.
Police said they received a report of the missing people on Thursday.
A fire had burned in the mill for four days but at the time it was not believed anyone was inside.
Assistant Chief Constable Rob Potts said: "Victims and the bereaved are at the forefront of our investigations into deaths.
"As such, whilst work is ongoing to confirm the identity of the deceased, we are liaising with partner agencies to ensure potential family members in Vietnam are fully informed and supported.
He said the major incident had been declared so the emergency services "could respond in the most effective way" and that specialist officers were working to confirm the identity of the deceased,
The force has appealed for anyone with information to come forward.
Officers are particularly interested to hear from anyone who knows how the building was being used.
Due to previous contact relating to the fire and missing people, the incident has also been referred to the force's professional standards branch for review.