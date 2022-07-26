Manchester's Bloom nightclub shut down following rape allegations
- Published
A city centre nightclub where a 14-year-old boy is alleged to have raped a woman just days after another serious attack was reported has been shut down.
Bloom, in Manchester's Gay Village, had its licence revoked after a committee heard details of 38 violent or sexual offences at the venue this year.
The club's licence had been suspended while police investigated the alleged rape in the venue's toilets on 29 June.
The boy, arrested on suspicion of rape, has been bailed as inquiries continue.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said a Manchester City Council licensing meeting heard a non-binary person had also allegedly been raped in the toilets and there had been a catalogue of alleged violence, threats and "sexual-type crimes" since August 2021.
Parent company Lapwine, which holds the licence, told the hearing it had overhauled security and ramped up management supervision in response to recent incidents.
However, the licensing panel said it had no confidence Lapwine would be able to manage the premises in a way that would prevent crime and disorder and ensure public safety.
'Catastrophic failure'
Barbara Gora, legal adviser to the three-strong panel, said the councillors had "looked carefully at the numerous incidents" at the club, some of which were relatively minor and included some crimes against door staff.
However, she said there remained "a number of very serious incidents which occurred at the premises in the last year at which customers suffered physical injuries or sexual assaults as a result of attending".
Lapwine said it had changed the firm that provides its door staff, but Ms Gora told the meeting that some of the incidents had taken place since this happened.
She said the panel was particularly concerned by allegations a member of security staff had "kicked and punched" a customer on 22 June and reports of an alleged rape in the male toilets on 17 June.
She said the committee "considered that nothing was done following those two serious incidents" and this led to the alleged rape on 29 June, which triggered the licence review.
"The committee considers there has clearly been a history of incidents at the premises," she said.
Despite Lapwine's plan to appoint a new general manager and for senior managers to attend on a weekly basis, the committee had "no confidence" that would lead to more effective management of the premises.
It was also noted the majority of trouble was caused after 04:00 by people arriving already intoxicated.
Margaret Lewis, of the council's licensing and out-of-hours team, said the venue had "not really done anything to address those types of issues".
"All the things they have offered is to do with another layer of management and not actually any steps to uphold the licensing objectives," she added.
PC Alan Isherwood said what had been offered was not "sufficient".
Gerald Gouriet QC, representing Lapwine, admitted the events of 29 June had been a "catastrophic failure and a dereliction of duty" on behalf of Bloom.
The club has 21 days to appeal.