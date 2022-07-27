City Campus Manchester set to open its doors in September

City Campus Manchester main entranceThe Manchester College and UCEN Manchester
City Campus Manchester will open its doors to students in September

A new £93m college campus is set to welcomes its first intake of students in September.

The construction of City Campus Manchester on the former Boddington's Brewery site has now been completed.

It includes a 40-seat restaurant, which will be run by students, as well as TV, radio, art and photography studios.

Lisa O'Loughlin, principal of The Manchester College and UCEN Manchester, said she was delighted to reach this milestone.

The four-storey campus will be home to the college's industry centres of excellence academies for hospitality and catering, creative and digital media, music, computing and digital as well as their centres of excellence for visual and performing arts.

It will also house UCEN Manchester's School of Computing and Cyber-Security, The Manchester Film School and The Arden School of Theatre and the School of Art, Media and Make-up.

Ms O'Loughlin said: "I am delighted that we have reached this extremely exciting milestone in the project which has been five years in the making."

She added the campus, which is across the road from the Manchester Arena, would also "act as a beacon for the power of education and the opportunities it provides in the heart of the city".

Funding for the new campus has come from the LTE Group, Greater Manchester Combined Authority, Greater Manchester Local Enterprise Partnership and Manchester City Council, alongside commercial backing from banking group Santander.

The Manchester College and UCEN Manchester
The campus is on the site of the former Boddington's Brewery
The Manchester College and UCEN Manchester
The college promises to provide industry-standard facilities for students
The Manchester College and UCEN Manchester
There are two theatres - one of which holds an audience of 180 people
The Manchester College and UCEN Manchester
There is also a dance studio for those wishing to hone their skills
The Manchester College and UCEN Manchester
Aspiring chefs can utilise the restaurant-training kitchen at the campus

