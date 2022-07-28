Greater Manchester cheaper bus fare plan not signed off yet, mayor says
- Published
Cheaper fares for buses in Greater Manchester which were set to start in September still have not been signed off, the region's mayor has confirmed.
Andy Burnham announced in March that fares would be capped at £2 for adults and £1 for children when the network comes under public control in 2023.
In June, he said he hoped to bring in the cap a year early but the plan requires agreement from bus operators.
The mayor said he was "very optimistic" that it could start in September.
Mr Burnham's plans will see Greater Manchester become the first area outside London to have a regulated bus system since the 1980s.
Under the new system, single journeys on any local bus would be capped at £2 for adults and £1 for children while multi-operator day tickets would cost £5.
'Absolutely determined'
The Labour politician said the new fare structure was not "signed, sealed and delivered", but he was "absolutely determined" it will be in place by September.
He told BBC Radio Manchester that he was "very optimistic we'll be able to do the right deal in the next couple of weeks to say that it starts in early September".
He said he hoped the new flat fare structure, which will be subsidised by a government grant, will become permanent.
"Of all the things I've done as mayor so far, I think this is the biggest in terms of the impact it's going to have on the lives of people in Greater Manchester," he added.
"I am absolutely determined that that will be in in September.
"I can't tell you the date today, but I can look you in the eye and say that is coming."
Operators Stagecoach and Rotala lost a legal challenge against the decision to bring Greater Manchester buses back under public control.