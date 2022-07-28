'Atom Valley' plans set to be backed by Greater Manchester's leaders
Plans to transform parts of Greater Manchester into the "engine room" of the "next industrial revolution" are set to be agreed by regional leaders.
Their vision of a new Mayoral Development Zone (MDZ) across Rochdale, Bury and Oldham has the aim of creating 20,000 jobs and building 7,000 homes.
The project has been nicknamed "Atom Valley" due to its focus on boosting scientific research and development.
Plans will be discussed on 29 July by Greater Manchester Combined Authority.
Greater Manchester's mayor Andy Burnham believes it will be "the key to unlocking the huge economic potential of Greater Manchester as a world leader in research and innovation".
If the zone's plans are rubber-stamped, approximately 1,600,000 sq m of new employment space could be created.
The zone includes the Northern Gateway, Kingsway Business Park in Rochdale, and Stakehill in Rochdale and Oldham.
Political leaders want it to boost economic growth and improve the income levels and life chances of residents, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
'Exciting opportunities'
The combined authority said the move would help it and the three borough councils work together more effectively.
Mr Burnham added: "To really level up we need to be building an innovative, inclusive economy fit for the future - one that will provide good employment opportunities for people here and be recognised globally for its strengths.
"Atom Valley will be right at the heart of this vision, delivering the world-class infrastructure, the high-quality jobs, and the investment opportunities needed to make this the engine room of Greater Manchester's next industrial revolution."
Oldham Council leader Amanda Chadderton said the MDZ would create "exciting opportunities" for residents and "support wider regeneration".
Her opposite number in Bury, Eamonn O'Brien, hailed the Northern Gateway as being of "national significance", adding that it would "complement and link together" its "major regeneration plans" for Bury, Radcliffe and Prestwich town centres.
Meanwhile Rochdale approved the Atom Valley proposals at a cabinet meeting on Wednesday.
Council leader Neil Emmott said it would be a "major boost" for the borough's economy and transport, particularly in Heywood and Middleton.
