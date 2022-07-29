Denton school where staff and pupils attacked rated inadequate
- Published
A primary school where staff and pupils were found to be victims of regular physical attacks has been rated inadequate.
Ofsted found evidence of "frequent violent outbursts" by a "small but significant number of pupils" at Manor Green Primary Academy, near Manchester.
The school said staff did not feel the recent improvements that were made had been fairly reflected in the report.
They have since submitted a formal complaint, the school said.
Tameside Council said it was working with the school "to help improve standards as quickly as possible".
The inspection rated the Denton school, which has about 400 pupils, as inadequate overall following the inspection in April.
Ofsted also recommended the school be placed in special measures, the tLocal Democracy Reporting Service said.
It said the youngest children "typically behave well", but behaviour among those aged over five was "particularly poor" and "prejudiced name-calling" was "common".
Bullying and violent behaviour was "not dealt with effectively", leading to pupils not feeling safe, the inspectors found.
While safeguarding policies were in place, procedures were "poor" and had "little impact".
"This is because staff do not intervene sufficiently well when pupils are at risk of physical or emotional harm as a result of acts of aggression," the report said.
The inspectors also found:
- Gaps in pupils' knowledge where "misconceptions go unchecked"
- More action needed to ensure pupils are routinely kind and considerate
- A considerable number of pupils cannot read accurately or fluently
- Pupils with special educational needs and disabilities "struggled to access the curriculum"
Ofsted said many school leaders were new to their roles following "considerable turmoil in staffing".
"Staff and pupils are physically hurt or worried about coming to school on a regular basis," inspectors said.
"Progress in making the much-needed improvements to the school is stymied because staff and leaders are too busy dealing with poor behaviour.
"Governors do not challenge or support leaders and staff well.
"This is significantly hindering leaders and staff in their efforts to improve the quality of education and safety for all pupils."
They did note there had been more extra-curricular activities available recently.
'Positive changes'
The school said staff had been holding meetings with families since October and acknowledged there were "some areas of the school which needed addressing".
However, the school "passionately" disagreed with the overall inadequate rating, adding that an independent safeguarding consultant found the school was "effective" and "all children were safe".
A statement from the school said: "We do not feel that the improvements that have already taken place, or the longer-term impact of the improvements that are still under way, were fairly reflected in the Ofsted report".
The academy, which has a new principal, said a number of pupils' families had been "positive about the changes", with one parent saying the school was "unrecognisable from last year".
A Tameside Council spokesman said: "We have conducted a safeguarding assurance visit and a safeguarding review, with the school and trust engaging with us throughout, to assure ourselves that children are safe."