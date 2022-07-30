Moss Side: Victim injured in drive-by shooting
- Published
A person has been injured in a drive-by shooting in the Moss Side area of Manchester, police have said.
The attack happened overnight at the junction of Quinney Crescent and Greame Street, near Alexandra Park.
The victim was taken to hospital where they are in a stable condition, Greater Manchester Police said.
The area remains cordoned off while investigations take place. Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.