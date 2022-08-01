Euro 2022: Young fans celebrate Lionesses' historic victory
With much of England still celebrating the Lionesses' historic victory over Germany in the Euro 2022 championship, the BBC visited the National Football Museum in Manchester to see whether it truly has inspired a new generation to take up the beautiful game.
Among the visitors was five-year-old River, who was inspired to put on his football boots following the game's final whistle.
"It was good. I played football after," said River, who was joined by his mother at the museum.
"Chloe Kelly was my favourite."
"It was absolutely fantastic," added his mother Emma, 47.
"When I was growing up, girls weren't allowed to play football at my school.
"You know the change it's going to make for girls growing up now is amazing."
England beat Germany 2-1 on Sunday night after extra time with Kelly scoring the winning goal.
Ten-year-old Ethan was among the supporters who also enjoyed watching England clinch the trophy.
His father Craig, 42, said it was clear that women's football deserved "more recognition".
"I think some men are just really threatened by the women's game," he said.
"Why do you need to slate it? I don't like badminton, but I wouldn't slate it.
"Women's football deserves respect."
Owen, 16, from Kent, said he believed the Lionesses' win would "influence more young girls to play football because they'll look up to it" while Bailey, 13, from Runcorn, said it was great to see the support for the women's team.
Eight-year-old Bradley, from Colchester, was among the fans on the edge of their seats.
"When they scored the first goal, I was cheering out loud," he added.
"When Germany scored, I was almost crying."
Nine-year-old Rory, from Kent said: "It was a great achievement for England."
Dunnick, 12, from Ireland said: "I could just tell everyone in Manchester was very emotional watching the game.
"The goals were good. It was a very tight game.
"I thought it was going to penalties but luckily Kelly scored."