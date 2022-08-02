Manchester Arena attack: Arrest warrant issued for bomber's brother
- Published
An arrest warrant has been issued for the Manchester Arena bomber's brother.
Ismail Abedi, 29, was convicted in absence in July of failing to appear at the Manchester Arena Inquiry after being ordered to give evidence.
Abedi, who uses the name Ben Romdhan, had refused to answer questions on the grounds he could incriminate himself and later fled the UK.
His younger brother Salman killed 22 people and injured hundreds more in the May 2017 suicide attack.
His other brother Hashem Abedi was jailed two years ago after being convicted of murdering all those who died.
'Self-incrimination'
Sir John Saunders, the chairman of the public inquiry, had demanded Ismail Abedi appear at a hearing.
He was convicted at Manchester Magistrates' Court by District Judge Jack McGarva of failing to comply with a legal notice to attend the Manchester Arena inquiry as a witness.
The judge said he was "satisfied beyond reasonable doubt he has no reasonable excuse for not attending" and he was "guilty of the offence as charged".
In May 2020, Abedi was asked to provide a witness statement, but in July that year, he responded in writing, saying he would not provide a witness statement, "because I am concerned about the risk of self-incrimination".
He was told that failure to comply was a criminal offence, to which he replied he did not wish to answer the questions and asserted he wished to claim privilege against self-incrimination.
The inquiry pointed out that such privilege could only ever be claimed on a question by question basis, not in blanket form.
He then asked for immunity from prosecution from the attorney general before he would agree to give evidence, but the inquiry chairman refused the application.
A formal notice was then issued requiring the defendant to attend the inquiry on 21 October 2021.
Ismail Abedi did not attend the latest hearing at Manchester Magistrates' Court.