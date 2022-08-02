Manchester: Three men arrested in child sex abuse probe
- Published
Three men have been arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into historical child sexual exploitation in Greater Manchester, police have said.
Detectives raided addresses in Oldham and Manchester on Tuesday, arresting three men aged 47, 61 and 64.
They were detained on suspicion of sexual offences against a young girl in the early 2000s, officers said.
Det Insp Eleanor Humphreys said the investigation was very much focused on the "victims of these awful offences".
