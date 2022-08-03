Greater Manchester green funding to cut energy bills in 60,000 homes
Thousands of people will get help to make their homes more energy efficient and cut fuel bills, Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA) has said.
Homeowners and landlords will be funded to pay for better insulation and low carbon heating.
Working with the Green Finance Institute, GMCA aims to upgrade 60,000 homes in Greater Manchester per year.
Councillor Martyn Cox said the region was committed to addressing the climate emergency.
The lead for green city region and waste added: "A key part of this is lessening how reliant our homes are on high carbon fuel and making them more energy efficient.
"However, it's crucial that as we become greener, we become fairer, so people are not left behind. That means making sure people are less reliant on carbon-intensive energy at home, whilst reducing their energy bills."
The scheme is part of GMCA's retrofitting strategy to improve homes and buildings to enable Greater Manchester to become carbon neutral by 2038.
GMCA said it was the UK's first property-linked finance scheme which would allow residents to invest in the net-zero agenda by providing funding for council decarbonisation projects and energy efficiency measures and boost the development of green mortgages.
It said it would also collaborate with landlords to promote tenancy agreements incorporating energy efficiency.