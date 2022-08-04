Oldham mill fire: Further human remains discovery suggests third victim
Further human remains have been found at a mill after four Vietnamese nationals were reported missing following a huge fire.
The latest discovery indicates a third victim of the blaze at Bismark House Mill in Bower Street, Oldham, on 7 May, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.
Remains were first recovered by demolition workers on 23 July.
Police have been searching the remnants of the mill after the blaze, which burned for four days.
Initially it was thought nobody was inside the building at the time of fire.
But now GMP believes the four Vietnamese nationals, who were reported missing on 21 July, may have been inside.
Extensive search
Det Supt Lewis Hughes said: "At the scene, extensive search and recovery work continues to ensure any further remains are respectfully recovered.
"Meanwhile, the investigation team is following several lines of inquiry relating to the fire and activities at the mill beforehand.
"Any criminal offences identified as part of their investigation will be progressed immediately and appropriately."