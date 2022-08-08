Oldham man jailed for manslaughter over punch killing
- Published
A man who knocked a man unconscious and then "callously continued to assault him" has been jailed for the killing.
Jamie Kennedy, 24, punched Robert Payne, 60, in the face, causing him to fall to the floor and hit his head on a pavement in Oldham on 15 October 2021.
Greater Manchester Police said Kennedy then leaned over him and punched him at least three more times to his head.
He was jailed for four years and eight months at Manchester Crown Court after admitting manslaughter.
Police said officers had been called to Frances Street at 09:30 BST after a drunken argument had spilled out on to the street.
Mr Payne, who was known to many as Bob, was taken to hospital after being found with critical injuries but died three days later.
'Devastating case'
Phil Reade, senior investigating officer, said: "This was a devastating case where an argument fuelled through alcohol got out of hand and a man lost his life.
"Bob was knocked unconscious after one punch but Kennedy callously continued to assault him, causing him to suffer critical injuries that sadly resulted in his death some three days later."
Christopher Kennedy, 26, also of Oldham, was previously charged with causing ABH and common assault, but the prosecution offered no evidence and the case did not continue.