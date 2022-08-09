Manchester Airport warns of parking scam in busy period
Holidaymakers using Manchester Airport have been warned of rogue meet-and-greet firms as the site approaches its busiest month since the pandemic.
In recent months motorists reported lost keys and cars stuck in boggy fields after using parking companies in Wythenshawe, Cheshire Police said.
Vehicles were also parked insecurely in streets for long time periods causing issues for residents, officers added.
Police said passengers should research before booking and "play their part".
Since January, holidaymakers have reported incidents including having their cars driven thousands of miles away while being on holiday.
Police said the rogue firms claimed to be affiliated to the airport.
Insp Andrew Baker urged holidaymakers to book parking through an official website and to "not go for the cheapest option".
"Otherwise your car may be touring the UK while you are travelling the world," he added.
The airport's managing director, Chris Woodroofe, said the issue was being taken "very seriously" as the airport prepares for its busiest period since pre-pandemic.
He said: "There are a number of reliable and reputable third-party providers located near the airport and we would always urge passengers to do their research before handing over their keys.
"We encourage customers to use initiatives such as Park Mark and the government-backed Buy with Confidence scheme to find a provider that has undergone a series of detailed checks and is committed to trading fairly," Mr Woodroofe added.
The airport said it had cut the cost for waiting areas for taxi and private hire drivers during the summer holidays to try and combat congestion issues.
