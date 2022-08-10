Council's new road signs mocked as 'tall enough for giraffes'
- Published
New road signs put up in a town have been mocked for being far too tall, with some even left obscured by trees.
The signs, put up as part of a new toucan crossing in Radcliffle, Greater Manchester, feature a small circular notice for pedestrians at the top.
Residents described them as "ridiculous", with one Facebook user posting: "You need a neck like a giraffe to see them."
Bury Council said any signs found to be the incorrect height could be changed.
Other social media users joked that the signs, on Greenbank and Ainsworth Road, would only be at head height for people riding penny farthings.
Another questioned if the signs were being used as markers for a "stilt race".
A spokesman for Bury Council said their size was in accordance with regulations.
He said: "The signs should be installed at a height of 2.3m and we have instructed the contractors to adjust any pole that is higher."
He added that the council always tried to use existing lighting poles where possible to accommodate new signs "but this is not always possible due to their location".
In terms of the circular signage at the top, the council confirmed larger replacement signs had been ordered.