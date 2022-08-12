Greater Manchester turbine plan will supply affordable energy, mayor says
- Published
Installing 2,000 small wind turbines will "provide more affordable energy" when people "need it most", Greater Manchester's mayor has said.
The units, which are powered by the air moved by passing vehicles, will be put on buildings and lampposts as part of the region's carbon reduction plan.
Andy Burnham said the project will also "support the creation of 200 new jobs".
The firm behind the turbines said their size meant even small sites could become wind farms.
Alpha 311 said the units were smaller and lighter than countryside or off-shore turbines, meaning they can be used on roads, bridges, buildings and towers.
Mr Burnham said he was looking forward to seeing the "innovative wind turbines" in action.
"The switch to net-zero carbon can, and should, be something that offers a fairer future, as well as a greener one," he said.
The cost of the project, which is a partnership between Greater Manchester Combined Authority, the Energy Innovation Agency and the Manchester Inward Investment Agency, has not yet been revealed.
Mr Burnham said the partnership would "see us generate more low carbon energy locally [and] support the creation of 200 new jobs in Greater Manchester with green skills developed here".
He added that "crucially", it would also "provide more affordable energy to people at a time when they need it most".
An initial pilot using the street turbines is set to start in Telford later in the year.
Those turbines will be used to power streets lights and any surplus energy will be sent back to the National Grid.