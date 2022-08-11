HMP Manchester worker after drugs investigation at jail

HMP ManchesterGoogle
The 29-year-old, who worked at HMP Manchester, was arrested and temporarily suspended from her duties

A prison worker has been arrested on suspicion of attempting to supplying drugs and smuggling items into a high security jail.

North West Regional Organised Crime Unit said the arrest of the 29-year-old woman, from Radcliffe, followed an investigation at HMP Manchester.

She was held on suspicion of conspiracy to smuggle prohibited items, supplying a class B drug and misconduct.

A police spokesman said she had since been released under investigation.

HMP Manchester, in Cheetham Hill, was previously known as Strangeways and changed from a local prison to a Category B training prison in 2020, retaining a small Category A function.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics