HMP Manchester worker after drugs investigation at jail
A prison worker has been arrested on suspicion of attempting to supplying drugs and smuggling items into a high security jail.
North West Regional Organised Crime Unit said the arrest of the 29-year-old woman, from Radcliffe, followed an investigation at HMP Manchester.
She was held on suspicion of conspiracy to smuggle prohibited items, supplying a class B drug and misconduct.
A police spokesman said she had since been released under investigation.
HMP Manchester, in Cheetham Hill, was previously known as Strangeways and changed from a local prison to a Category B training prison in 2020, retaining a small Category A function.
