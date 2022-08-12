Mossley murder inquiry: Two more held over man's death

Greater Manchester Police said 11 arrests had been made so far as part of the investigation

Two more people have been arrested after a man was found dead at his home.

Thomas Campbell's body was discovered by officers on 3 July at his home in Riverside in the Mossley area of Tameside in Greater Manchester.

Three people have previously been charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

A 20-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder and a 22-year-old man held on suspicion of conspiracy to murder on Thursday have been released on bail.

