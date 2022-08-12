Oldham attack: Five boys charged after video of attack goes viral
Five boys have been charged after a video of a gang attacking a man in an alley went viral.
The 20-year-old man was assaulted near Featherstall Road North in Oldham on 21 June.
Greater Manchester Police said three homes had been attacked in retaliation after the footage emerged online.
The five boys, who cannot be legally named as they are under 18, have been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
The force said a female had been eliminated as a suspect from their inquiry and was helping investigators.
Ch Supt Chris Bowen described it as a "particularly vicious attack".
"A young male was violently assaulted, and it understandably upset and disturbed many here in Oldham," he said.
Amanda Chadderton, leader of Oldham Council, said: "I know that there has been significant concern in the local community, and would encourage people to continue to engage with us, and with police, as they work to bring those responsible to justice."