Bolton crash: Man dies and two injured
A man has died and two other people have been injured in a car crash.
The 38-year-old was driving a Seat Leon when he was involved in a collision with a BMW in Chorley Road, Bolton, at about 22:25 BST on Friday.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, while two occupants of the BMW suffered minor injuries, Greater Manchester Police said.
Police are appealing for information and said no arrests had been made.
