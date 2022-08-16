Public to have say on fresh Greater Manchester Clean Air Zone plan
A public consultation on revised plans for a Clean Air Zone in Greater Manchester will be held next year.
Plans for a fee-paying area to cut pollution were postponed in February until 2026 amid various questions.
Local leaders want the zone to be charge-free and to help fund vehicle upgrades using the £120m the government has agreed to give the city region.
Clean Air Greater Manchester said it would review public responses and make adaptations as necessary.
The zones are designed to encourage people to drive more environmentally friendly vehicles, including those powered by electric, and more modern petrol and diesels.
High-emission vehicles - but not private cars - could have been charged between £7.50 and £60 per day under the previous plans.
Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham had proposed to drop all charges but the government wanted charges to remain in the city centre.
Residents will have their say on new plans in early 2023, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The zone had originally been due to start on 30 May, but it was postponed in February with the government saying it would allow for consultation and a revised plan in July.
After the government agreed to postpone the scheme, it gave local leaders until July to create a new proposal by which Greater Manchester's air quality must meet legal standards by 2026.
Councillors approved a draft document which claimed using a £120m government grant to help fund vehicle upgrades would achieve air quality compliance.
The plan is to be submitted to the government after a meeting on Wednesday.