Benjamin Mendy: Accuser 'was worried about media interest in case'
- Published
A woman who reported Manchester City's Benjamin Mendy to police over an attempted rape told officers she was "worried about media interest" in the case, a court has heard.
Mr Mendy, 28, is accused of eight counts of rape, one of attempted rape and one of sexual assault.
Chester Crown Court heard the woman, then aged 29, reluctantly told police about the alleged attack in 2018.
The trial was later adjourned after a video of her interview would not play.
It was also adjourned on Tuesday due to technical issues with TV sound.
Before the temporary halt to proceedings, Timothy Cray QC, prosecuting, read some agreed facts, which are not in contention between defence and prosecution, based on notes made by the woman's GP.
He said she had a telephone consultation in August 2021 and said she was feeling "low and anxious" because something had been made public, but did not want to discuss it further.
The next day, in a face-to-face appointment, she said she had not had sexual intercourse since 2018 when she was sexually assaulted and that this was related to the current news stories about Mr Mendy.
She said she wanted a doctor's note for time off and was worried the matter would be discussed in her place of work.
Her GP suggested she speak to police, but the woman said she did not want to at that time.
The court then heard that on 13 January, she attended Walworth Police Station in London to make a report.
The jury was told she was wearing a face mask and had her hood up and was reluctant to give any personal details because she was "worried about media interest".
Officers persuaded her to make a formal complaint and she told them about the alleged attack, naming Mr Mendy as the person responsible.
Mr Cray said she told officers Mr Mendy had "pulled his boxers down to his thighs" then "pulled her down to the bed and started to sit her down and hold her on his lap".
The trial was then adjourned after a video of her subsequent interview with Cheshire Police would not play.
Mr Mendy, of Prestbury, Cheshire, is on trial alongside co-defendant Louis Saha Matturie, 41.
Mr Matturie, of Eccles, Salford, is accused of eight counts of rape and four counts of sexual assault relating to eight young women.
Both Mr Mendy and Mr Matturie deny all the charges against them.