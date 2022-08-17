Oldham mill fire: Missing man's remains identified after blaze
A missing Vietnamese national has been identified as the first of four people whose remains were found after a huge fire at a mill.
The remains were found in July by demolition workers at Bismark House Mill in Oldham after a blaze broke out there on 7 May.
Uoc Van Nguyen, 31, was identified through fingerprint analysis, Greater Manchester Police said.
Officers believe three other Vietnamese nationals were in the mill at the time.
Cuong Van Chu, 39, Duong Van Nguyen, 29, and Nam Thanh Le, 21, were also reported missing and police are continuing to search the mill site.
Mr Van Nguyen had been in touch with his wife until 7 May when he told her he was in a mill, police said.
Police also revealed what was known about the other missing men.
Mr Van Chu arrived in the UK in June 2019 and was also in regular contact with his wife and children until 7 May, but his family has not heard from him since.
Mr Thanh Le arrived in the UK in January and last contacted his family on 4 May, when he said he was living in a derelict house in "Dam", believed to be Oldham, and looking for work.
Mr Van Nguyen had been in the UK for about a year and last contacted his family about three months ago, when he said he was living in an "abandoned house" and looking for work.
Det Supt Lewis Hughes said the force was supporting the families in Vietnam.
He said searches of the mill site would continue for several weeks.
The force said it was following several lines of inquiry in relation to the blaze and activities at the mill beforehand.
Anyone with information has been urged to contact police.