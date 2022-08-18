Manslaughter arrests over Oldham mill blaze deaths
- Published
Police investigating the fate of four people whose remains were found in the wreckage of a huge mill fire have arrested two men on suspicion of manslaughter.
The remains were found by demolition workers at Bismark House Mill in Oldham, which burned down on 7 May.
On Wednesday one of the victims was identified as missing Uoc Van Nguyen.
The arrested men were also held on suspicion of offences relating to drugs and organised crime.
Greater Manchester Police said they were brought into custody after raids on two properties.
Searches of the mill are continuing, as three other Vietnamese nationals remain missing.
Cuong Van Chu, 39, Duong Van Nguyen, 29, and Nam Thanh Le, 21, have not been in touch with their families since around the time of the blaze.
What do police know about the missing men?
- Uoc Van Nguyen, 31, had been in touch with his wife until 7 May when he told her he was in a mill, police said.
- Duong Van Nguyen, 29, told his family he was living in an "abandoned house".
- Mr Van Chu, 39, arrived in the UK in 2019 and was also in contact with his wife and children until 7 May, but his family had not heard from him since then.
- Mr Thanh Le, 21, arrived in the UK in January and last contacted his family on 4 May, when he said he was living in a derelict house in "Dam" - believed to be Oldham - and looking for work.
Det Ch Insp Gareth Davies, from GMP, said the investigation was trying to get to the bottom of why the men had been at the mill.
He said they were "making progress" and appealed for anyone with information to contact police.