M62: Overturned lorry causes huge rush hour delays
- Published
A lorry has overturned and come to rest in a ditch on the M62, closing a key slip road and causing major rush hour disruption.
The incident, at Eccles Interchange where the M62 connects to the M60 and M602, happened at midday.
It has caused five miles of queues with 30 minute delays for drivers entering the area around Manchester, Highways England said.
Nobody was seriously injured, Greater Manchester Police said.
Although both link roads from the eastbound M62 onto the M60 are currently closed, drivers can still join the M60 from the westbound M602.
They can reach that by leaving the eastbound M602 at junction 2, Highways England said.
