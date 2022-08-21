Javell Morgan death: Two men charged with murder of stab victim
- Published
Two men have been charged with murdering a man stabbed to death after the Manchester Caribbean Carnival.
Javell Morgan was found injured by police after midnight on Monday in Claremont Road after the annual festival in Moss Side.
The 20-year-old, from West Yorkshire, was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Jacob Doughty, 21, and Simeon Baptiste, 24 - both from Huddersfield - have been charged with his murder.
They have been remanded in custody and will appear before Manchester and Salford magistrates on Monday.
