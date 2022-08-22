Knife crime: Ex-police chief says higher sentences alone will not work
Tyson Fury's call for higher sentences will not stop knife crime alone because offenders do not consider jail during a stabbing, an ex-police chief has said.
The boxing champion made the call following the death of his cousin in Greater Manchester on Sunday.
The area's former chief constable Sir Peter Fahy told Sky News the "main issue" at the moment was a court backlog caused by Covid-19.
He said that had led to a higher risk of people reoffending.
Fury's comments came after Rico Burton, 31, was found with stab wounds in Altrincham and died of his injuries at Manchester Royal Infirmary.
On Instagram, the former heavyweight champion called knife crime a "pandemic", adding: "You don't know how bad it is until it's one of your own".
He also demanded the government "bring back higher sentencing for knife crime".
Sir Peter, who led Greater Manchester Police (GMP) from 2008 to 2015, said harsher sentences "have their part to play, but often when you're talking about a random offence... really it's not in their mind how long of a prison sentence (they are) going to get".
"The crucial thing is that the police are out there to arrest people, they get into the court system quickly and adequate measures are put in place not only to control that person, but to try and rehabilitate them," he said.
'Lack of capacity'
According to figures published by HM Courts & Tribunals Service, the Crown Court backlog increased for the third consecutive month in June, reaching 58,973 cases.
Sir Peter said that "huge backlog" was the "main issue".
"If you're dealing with young criminals, crucially you get them into court quickly," he said.
"If they are out on bail, the chances are that they're going to commit more crime, which puts more work back into the system and creates more victims."
He said it was the "lack of capacity in the court system which will be worrying police most".
GMP declined to respond to Sir Peter's comments. The Ministry of Justice has been approached for comment.
A 17-year-old boy who was also found with stab wounds at the scene in Altrincham remains in hospital in a serious condition.
Two men, aged 21 and 20, remain in police custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder.
