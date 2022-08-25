Daniel Lee: Concerns grow in search for missing firefighter
- Published
The colleagues of a missing firefighter have become increasingly concerned for his welfare in an appeal to find him.
Daniel Lee, 41, was last seen in St Mary's Parsonage, near to pizza bar Crazy Pedro's, in Manchester at about 01:10 BST on Monday, police said.
Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) crews been active on Twitter in their attempts to locate Mr Lee, who they said is a watch manager.
GMFRS Station Commander Carl Haslam asked people to "keep retweeting".
Mr Lee was last seen wearing a blue, white and black Fila jacket, light blue jeans and a black t-shirt in a photograph taken before he went missing, Greater Manchester Police said.
GMFRS tweeted: "Our thoughts are with Dan's family at this worrying time.
"Please share any information about Dan to help get him home safely".
Officers urged anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact the force.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk