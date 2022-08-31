Hindley crash: Man and woman arrested over fatal hit-and-run

Katherine WestFamily handout
Mother-of three Katherine West had "the most wicked sense of humour", her family said

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving following a fatal hit-and-run.

Katherine West, 59, died six weeks after she was hit by a Peugeot 3008 as she crossed Ladies Lane in Hindley, Wigan, at 22:00 GMT on 5 November.

Greater Manchester Police said the car then fled the scene.

A 33-year-old man, previously held on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, and a 26-year-old woman have been taken into custody.

The pair were both also arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice.

PC Phil Drummond has urged anyone with information to come forward including garages and body repair companies who may have repaired or been approached to repair a black Peugeot 3008 with front-end damage.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics