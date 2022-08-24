Greater Manchester Police officer charged with 2009 rape
- Published
A Greater Manchester Police officer has been charged with raping a woman 13 years ago.
James Andrew Darnton, 51, a temporary detective inspector within the public protection governance unit, is due to appear at Liverpool Crown Court on 10 July next year.
The charge relates to an allegation made in October 2021 involving an adult female in 2009, the force said.
The officer has been suspended in the meantime.
Misconduct proceedings would recommence following the criminal proceedings, the force added.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.